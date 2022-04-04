Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,623. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

