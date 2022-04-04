Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $16.20 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00007311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $16.20 million and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00373257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00091303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00105051 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.