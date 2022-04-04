Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.21 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,445 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,374 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,489. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

