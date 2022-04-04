StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,288,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in StoneCo by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 378,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

