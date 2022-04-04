Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.00.

Shares of ADYEY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 229,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,513. Adyen has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

