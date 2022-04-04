KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. 1,212,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,176. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.