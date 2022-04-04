Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,291 shares of company stock worth $61,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

