-$0.67 EPS Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.63). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

PHAS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,998,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 461,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2,492.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 312,845 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

