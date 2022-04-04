Analysts Set Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Target Price at $67.60

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $802.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.