$25.91 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $37.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 367.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $121.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.47 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $180.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $50,546,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arvinas by 238.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $23,595,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,735. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

