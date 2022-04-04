Zacks: Analysts Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 9,694,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,322,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,785 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,989,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

