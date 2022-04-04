Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.62. 519,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.84 and its 200 day moving average is $382.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

