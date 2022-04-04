Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.51 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,223.40.

NVR traded up $17.01 on Monday, reaching $4,548.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,466.07 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,948.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,173.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

