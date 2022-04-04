MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MMD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. 147,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

