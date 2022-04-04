Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costamare to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

CMRE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 231,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 31,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costamare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 438,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 132,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

