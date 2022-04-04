Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.01. 182,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,416. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

