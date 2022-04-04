Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 63,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,009. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
