Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Watsco has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watsco to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.52. 309,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.