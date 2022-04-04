Galactrum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ORE)

Galactrum (ORE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Galactrum has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $2,372.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galactrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

