Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $49.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.44 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $32.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $247.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

JMIA stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 523,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,251. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

