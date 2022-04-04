Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 295 at UBS Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from SEK 352 to SEK 295 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $$23.86 on Monday. 63 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347. Essity AB has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

