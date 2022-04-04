Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock traded up $5.71 on Monday, reaching $430.74. 350,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.88 and a 200-day moving average of $493.21. Pool has a twelve month low of $351.87 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $3,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $200,159,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pool by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.