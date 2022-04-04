Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) to Buy

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,616. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 349.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $2,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 141.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 696,904 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $291,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

