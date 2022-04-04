a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

AKA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of AKA stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $4.68. 12,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

