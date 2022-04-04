O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $19.63 on Monday, hitting $687.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,375. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $506.51 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $668.73 and a 200 day moving average of $656.88. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

