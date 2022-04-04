Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.24. 107,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,916. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 3.42.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

