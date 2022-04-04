$0.41 EPS Expected for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock remained flat at $$47.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PNM Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $6,736,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

