Insider Selling: SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Insider Sells 6,491 Shares of Stock

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) insider Robert Jason Hallock sold 6,491 shares of SOC Telemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $19,343.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TLMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,108. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.28. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 53.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 518,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 251,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Several research analysts have commented on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

