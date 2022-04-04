Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten Sells 2,283 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20.

U traded up $9.39 on Monday, hitting $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 157,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,413. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 2.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,021,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,544.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

