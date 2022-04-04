Leonard S. Schleifer Sells 2,886 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REGN traded up $3.58 on Monday, hitting $698.41. 492,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.80 and a 12 month high of $710.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

