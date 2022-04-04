Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells 7,728 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,965. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

