Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 2,000 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00.

Shares of AC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.20. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $886.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

