Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 80,921 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,676 shares of company stock worth $2,793,495 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.70. 93,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

