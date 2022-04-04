Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 9% This Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $30.87 million and $554,210.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,085.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.70 or 0.07583045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00268375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00804410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00100210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00478974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00369783 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,742,687,780 coins and its circulating supply is 9,175,687,780 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

