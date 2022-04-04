Vulcan Forged PYR Hits Market Cap of $431.45 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.05 or 0.00039175 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $431.45 million and approximately $131.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

