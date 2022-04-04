Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Booking by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $6.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,374.74. 13,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,354. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,313.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,358.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

