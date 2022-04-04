Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 56000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14.
About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)
Featured Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.