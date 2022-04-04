MorphoSys (MOR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR):

4/4/2022 – MorphoSys had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – MorphoSys is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – MorphoSys had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – MorphoSys had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – MorphoSys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Shares of MOR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,548. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Get MorphoSys AG alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.