$86.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will announce $86.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.10 million to $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $358.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $363.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $396.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,000. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

