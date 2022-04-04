$0.47 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.
NYSE CRK traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 128,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
