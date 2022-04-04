United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NKE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.67. 258,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

