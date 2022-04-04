United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,796 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.