THORChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $196.45 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. THORChain has a total market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $196.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $10.64 or 0.00023223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.12 or 0.07554262 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,750.07 or 0.99883306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046697 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

