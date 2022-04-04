WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WM Technology.

Several research analysts have commented on MAPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,613. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

