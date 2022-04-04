-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

BCLI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 1,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

