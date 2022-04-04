Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.99%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.