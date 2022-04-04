Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Exelon by 66.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after acquiring an additional 155,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 277,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,091. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

