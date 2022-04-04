Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) PT Lowered to $19.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. 18,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,503. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.53. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

