Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT Lowered to €30.00

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nord/LB cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

UNPRF remained flat at $$26.08 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. Uniper has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

