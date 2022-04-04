MediShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $35,662.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

